Seasonal temps for Easter Sunday, afternoon thunderstorms possible

Our Easter Sunday morning will start off mainly dry, but clouds and rain chances will increase through the day. Expect showers and thunderstorms, primarily during the afternoon and evening hours for the Front Range. Some storms may be strong, producing heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong wind. A few snow showers will start to mix in during the afternoon hours in the high country only. Highs today will hit the mid-60s for the Denver area.

Scattered rain showers will continue Sunday night into Monday morning. As temps drop into the 30s, a few snowflakes may mix in, primarily in the foothills. Expect a wet morning drive on Monday as periods of heavy rain continue through the first half of the day. Clouds and damp conditions will stick around during the afternoon, keeping temperatures in the 40s.

Dry weather will return for the second half of the work week, with sunshine and 60s by Tuesday. We’ll jump above average, in the 70s by Wednesday.

