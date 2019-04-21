× Man arrested in shooting death of person trying to break into vehicle

DENVER — A man was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of a man who was allegedly breaking into his vehicle, the Denver Police Department said Sunday.

Brice Fitch, 24, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

The victim, who has not been identified, was found inside a vehicle in the 12600 block of East Exposition Avenue on Friday afternoon after the Aurora Police Department responded to a welfare check.

Officers found the man in the vehicle dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives determined the man was shot during an incident involving the criminal trespass of a vehicle just after 4 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Jasmine Street in Denver, about five miles away.

Denver police took control of the investigation and determined the man and his associates were confronted by Fitch, the owner of the vehicle.

Investigators are tying to determine what happened next, but they allege Fitch shot the victim several times. It’s unclear how the victim got to Aurora.

His identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Fitch was taken into custody Saturday and is being held at the Downtown Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 720-913-2000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.