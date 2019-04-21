Denver man has been missing since Sri Lanka attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By Laura Wilson

DENVER — Friends and family have not heard from a Denver man who landed in Sri Lanka early Sunday morning.

Dieter Kowalski has been missing since the eight bombings, targeting churches and high-end hotels that left more than 200 people dead and hundreds more wounded in Sri Lanka.

FOX31 spoke with some of Kowalski's friends off camera on Sunday and they have not heard from Dieter Kowalski since the explosions went off.

His friend and co-worker, Veranga Wijesinghe lives Sri Lanka and confirmed that Kowalski checked into the Cinnamon Grand Colombo (where one of the eight bombs went off) around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Friends and family told Fox31 they still needed more information before going on camera, they haven’t been able to get any information from the hotel or the Consulate General of Sri Lanka.

On Sunday afternoon Kowalski's friends were not able to find any hospitals in the area with a record of him.

Wijesinghe said over facebook messenger that he planned to physically go to local hospitals and look for Kowalski, once the curfew was lifted.

It is confirmed several Americans were killed in this attack, however, names have not yet been released.

FOX31 has been told social media channels like Facebook and WhatsApp are restricted in Sri Lanka.

Family members are trying to remain optimistic Kowalski is safe, but just not able to contact anyone immediately.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.