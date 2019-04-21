Chilly, gloomy start to week on Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered thunderstorms will continue on the Front Range and eastern plains this evening. Hail, lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds are all possible with the stronger storms that develop.

Low clouds and rain showers will stick around into Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 30s early on Monday and will only reach the upper 40s by the afternoon. Showers will continue in the mountains for most of the day with drier conditions in the lower elevations by Monday evening.

The rest of the week will be much warmer and drier. Tuesday will be in the 60s with sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will hit the 70s by Wednesday and will stay warm into next weekend.

There will be isolated shower and storm chances on Friday and Sunday evenings.

