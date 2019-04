THORNTON. Colo. — A burglary suspect who climbed a construction crane at the Trail Winds Recreation Center on Sunday afternoon has surrendered and is in custody.

Thornton police negotiated with the suspect to come down after he ran away from police and climbed up the crane at the corner of Holly and East 136 Avenue. The suspect has been taken into custody and there were no injuries.

Police activity in area of 136th Ave. and Holly Street. Burglary suspect climbed up construction crane & refused to come down. Police negotiated a peaceful conclusion. Suspect taken into custody. No injuries. — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) April 21, 2019