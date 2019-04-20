Watch the Columbine memorial service live

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Saturday marks 20 years since 12 students and one teacher were shot and killed at Columbine High School.

Twenty-one people were injured in the shooting.

The students killed in the shooting are:

Cassie Bernall, 17

Steven Curnow, 14

Corey DePooter, 17

Kelly Fleming, 16

Matthew Kechter, 16

Daniel Mauser, 15

Daniel Rohrbough, 15

Rachel Scott, 17

Isaiah Shoels, 18

John Tomlin, 16

Lauren Townsend, 18

Kyle Velasquez, 16

Dave Sanders, a teacher and coach, was also killed. He was 47 years old.

Saturday afternoon’s memorial service for the victims can be viewed above.

To mark the anniversary, FOX31 and Channel 2 are telling the stories of victims and survivors in a unique way. We’re not showing images of the school from April 20, 1999. We’re not airing 911 calls from that day, and we’re not showing the names or pictures of the killers.

Programming on FOX31 and Channel 2 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the shooting:

At 5:30 pm and 9:30 pm on FOX31, and at 9:30 pm on Channel 2, join us for “Columbine 20: Heartbreak to Hope,” a commercial-free half-hour special anchored by Jeremy Hubbard highlighting Columbine victims and survivors.

At 8:00 pm on Channel 2, we’re airing the broadcast premiere of “13 Families: Life After Columbine,” a documentary featuring each of the families most closely affected by the Columbine tragedy. The documentary will air commercial-free.