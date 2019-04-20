× Near record highs on Saturday, soggy and cooler for Easter Sunday

A spectacular forecast is ahead for the start of our weekend, as highs soar into the 70s and 80s across the Front Range. In Denver, we will likely fall just a few degrees shy of the record, which is 83° set back in 1989. Expect gradual increase in clouds with breezy conditions through the afternoon. A few mountain rain and snow showers can’t be ruled out, but will be very isolated.

A cold front will move through for the end of our holiday weekend. Expect a soggy Easter Sunday, with temps in the mid-60s and the chance for scattered thunderstorms. The severe weather risk is low, with the risk of strong wind and frequent lightning during the afternoon hours. Showers will mix between rain and snow across the high country.

Rain will continue Sunday night into the start of the day on Monday as temps drop into the 30s and 40s. We’ll keep some scattered showers around for the start of the work week as highs only make it into the 50s.

We’ll start to dry out by Tuesday, as sunshine will stay with us across the state through Friday. Expect a quick warm up, with highs back into the 70s by Wednesday.

