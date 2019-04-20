× Man wanted for assaulting woman, hitting man with vehicle in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — The Louisville Police Department is searching for Dominic Rivera, a man who allegedly assaulted a woman and hit a man with a vehicle early Saturday morning.

LPD said the incidents occurred in the 1800 block of Kaylix Avenue in Louisville.

The woman who was assaulted and the man who was struck by the vehicle were both taken to a local hospital. The man suffered serious injuries.

Police said the vehicle Rivera was reportedly driving was later found burned in Erie.

LPD said Rivera is a 27-year-old Hispanic male who is 5 feet 11 inches tall. He weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Rivera has a number of tattoos, including one on the left side of his neck. Police also noted that Rivera wears glasses.

LPD said Rivera may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Rivera has active warrants for several crimes, including failure to comply, escape and motor vehicle theft. He is also the subject of several protection orders.

Police are hoping the public can help them locate Rivera. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the following agencies:

Louisville police: 303-441-4444

Longmont police: 303-651-8501

Det. Hudson Chitwood: 303-335-4688

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers (can remain anonymous): 1-800-222-8477