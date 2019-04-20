Denver woman makes pilgrimage from Missouri to Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Former engineer Ann Sieben walked more than 1,000 miles through two blizzards and torrential rain from St. Louis to Denver to honor former slave Julia Greeley.

Greeley is remembered for her charity to the poor people of Denver during the 1800s and devotion to God and is why the Archdiocese of Denver has opened her cause for canonization, Her tomb is at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Denver.

Greeley is the first person the Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver has formally requested to be considered or "investigated for sainthood.'

In 2018 the Archdiocese of Denver celebrated Greeley's 100th birthday and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper declared June 3-9, 2018 “Julia Greeley Week” for the state of Colorado.

"I traced the places important in her life," Ann Sieben said.

Greeley's tomb at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Denver.

“The only person buried in the cathedral is this freed slave, this woman who had such a generous heart," Sieben said.

Sieben began her pilgrimage on Ash Wednesday.

“I have my superpowers," Sieben said. “Strong legs and enduring spirit, and unstoppable faith. You can do anything.”

Sieben hopes her journey inspires others to learn more about Julia Greeley and incorporate her values into their own lives.