Cooler temperatures and afternoon storms move in Easter Sunday

Denver hit 80 degrees today for the first time since early October. Temperatures will cool gradually tonight with scattered gusty showers.

Easter Sunday will start off mostly cloudy on the Front Range. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s around midday before afternoon showers and storms move in. Lightning and gusty winds can't be ruled out with passing storms. There will be a few rounds of hit and miss showers and storms through the evening. The morning will be the best time to be outside.

A few showers will linger into Monday morning changing over to light snow showers in some spots. Accumulation isn't expected although the higher elevations (Palmer Divide & foothills) could see a dusting. Monday's high temperature will only reach the upper 40s.

Warmer and drier weather moves in for the rest of the week. Highs hit the 70s again by Wednesday and will be near 80 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

