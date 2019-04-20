Columbine 20: Heartbreak to Hope | Watch the complete special

The shootings at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999, ended 13 lives and shattered countless others.

On the anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting, FOX31 evening anchor Jeremy Hubbard tells the stories of hope that have emerged in the two decades since the tragedy.

There will not be any video or sound from the actual day or mentions or or images of the perpetrators.

Instead, we’ll hear from one of the first SWAT officers inside Columbine; talk to the family of teacher Dave Sanders and their efforts to keep the names and faces of mass shooters out of the media; hear from former principal Frank DeAngelis, who shares the survivor’s guilt he’s lived with for the last 20 years; and meet with the family of student Lauren Townsend who talk about the message she left them before her death.

Our world changed that day. And, on the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, we want to gauge how much life has changed for Columbine families and first responders, and look at the ways they’re still honoring the victims of Columbine every day.

