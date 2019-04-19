There’s a new way to get on I-70 from Colorado Boulevard starting Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- If your daily commute takes you by Interstate 70 and Colorado Boulevard you will start to see big changes as part of the ongoing Central 70 Project.

Starting on Friday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation is permanently closing the southbound Colorado Boulevard ramp onto eastbound I-70.

Instead of using a loop, drivers will now make a left hand turn at a traffic light to get onto the ramp to merge onto eastbound I-70.

TODAY -- Loop ramp closes forever - from SB Colorado Blvd to EB I-70. Instead turn left at the signal to accecss EB I-70 #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/sORYbNb0H3 — Sam Boik (@SamBoik) April 19, 2019

CDOT says that the option will be safer for drivers because exit ramps with less curves reduce congestion and improve safety.

This is one of the first major steps in rebuilding the I-70 and Colorado Boulevard interchange as part of the Central 70 Project.

The project, which is about 20 percent complete, will reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of the interstate between Brighton Boulevard and Chambers Road.

Other changes as part of the project include adding an express lane in each direction, taking out the viaduct and lowering the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.

If you'd like to get alerts on the Central 70 Project, you can text Central70 to 77948.