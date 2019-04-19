× The FOX31 Morning News expands to 10 a.m. starting Monday

DENVER — FOX31 will add “FOX31 Morning News at 9 a.m.” beginning on Monday.

This addition will allow Colorado viewers to watch the morning team with the fastest growing audience from 4:30 to 10 a.m. with non-stop news, weather and traffic information.

Like the rest of the morning, this show will be led by FOX31 morning team of Kirk Yuhnke, Meagan O’Halloran, Greg Dutra and Sam Boik.

The new hour of morning news will continue to focus on covering the latest news as it happens, and will also feature lighter lifestyle and entertainment content.

“We are thrilled with the addition of FOX31 News at 9 a.m. to our dynamic morning line-up,” said Brian Gregory, KDVR News Director. “We know that a growing number of Colorado viewers are turning to our team on weekday mornings, and this extra hour will be a critical element of making sure Coloradans have what they need to start their day.”

To accommodate this additional hour of local news, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” will move to 10 a.m. weekdays beginning on Monday.

FOX31’s sister station – Colorado’s Own Channel 2 – will also see a shift in programming on April 22 with Dr. Oz moving to 9 a.m., Colorado’s Best moving to 10 a.m. and “Friends” moving to 10:30 a.m.