If you are tight you may want to consider a new way to stretch it all out. StretchLab Cherry Creek just opened and they have amazing Flexologists that you work with one on one. Colorado's Best Host and AFAA Fitness Instructor went to try it out firsthand and says she has never felt a stretch that effective. They cater to all different ages and walks of life whether you are an athlete or you just want to achieve more range of motion. Check out all their memberships to keep you on track and free of injuries. StretchLab Cherry is offering a 25 minute stretch for only $29. This is for first time clients only. Call 720-464-6333.