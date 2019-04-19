Spring showers for Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you didn't get a chance to enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures we had today there is another opportunity. Your Saturday will start off with plenty of sunshine followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. It will be a little breezy to windy at times. Temperatures look to stay warm with readings in the upper 70s. Some places could touch 80 degrees! Our normal high for this time of year is in the low 60s.

It looks like we will be able to have dry conditions with limited sunshine early on Sunday across metro Denver. That should make for decent sunrise services, but not perfect. It will be in the low to mid 40s at sunrise, so dress appropriately if you're going to be outside. Sunrise in Denver is at 6:14AM. There is a slight chance for a shower across northern Front Range communities like near Fort Collins.

A better chance for showers and even a stray thunderstorm will arrive during the afternoon and evening on Easter. So, make sure to get that Easter egg hunt done early.

More rain is expected on Monday which will be our coolest day with highs only in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees in the city.

We will dry out for the rest of next week and temperatures will return to the warm 70s.

