× Sen. Michael Bennet’s prostate cancer surgery was ‘successful,’ requires ‘no further treatment’

DENVER — Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet’s prostate cancer surgery was “successful” and he is now recovering at home, a spokesperson said on Friday.

Bennet announced earlier this month that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and planned to undergo surgery in Colorado.

“Last weekend, Michael underwent surgery and is recovering at his home in Colorado. His doctors report the surgery was completely successful and he requires no further treatment,” the statement said. “Michael and his family deeply appreciate the well wishes and support from Coloradans and others across the country, and he looks forward to returning to work after the recess.”

Following the announcement, several Colorado lawmakers sent him well wishes, including his counterpart, Republican Sen. Cory Gardner.

The 54-year-old Democrat has represented Colorado in the Senate since 2009. Despite his cancer diagnosis, Bennet said recently that he’s “looking forward” to running for president in 2020.

He has not yet officially announced his campaign.

According to the American Cancer Society, after skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men. But, if caught early, it can be treated successfully.