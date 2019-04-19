× Saturday marks 20 years since Columbine shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Saturday marks 20 years since 12 students and one teacher were killed at Columbine High School in Jefferson County on April 20, 1999. Twenty-one people were injured in the shooting.

The students killed in the shooting are:

Cassie Bernall, 17

Steven Curnow, 14

Corey DePooter, 17

Kelly Fleming, 16

Matthew Kechter, 16

Daniel Mauser, 15

Daniel Rohrbough, 15

Rachel Scott, 17

Isaiah Shoels, 18

John Tomlin, 16

Lauren Townsend, 18

Kyle Velasquez, 16

Dave Sanders, a teacher and coach, was also killed. He was 47 years old.

To mark the anniversary, FOX31 and Channel 2 are telling the stories of victims and survivors in a unique way. We’re not showing images of the school from April 20, 1999. We’re not airing 911 calls from that day, and we’re not showing the names or pictures of the killers.

We have aired a number of stories as part of our “Columbine 20: Heartbreak to Hope” series. They can be found below:

Traditions help families get through somber anniversary

Remembering the 1999 Columbine football team

Diary entry from victim guides family 2 decades later

Student who escaped through window is victor, not victim

Even the lunch menu, curriculum had to change after tragedy

School shooting leads to a decade of opioid addiction for survivor

Complete strangers still say ‘thank you’ to family of hero teacher

School shooting in Littleton was the first of three for this local officer

SWAT officer talks about chaos, confusion and heartbreaking decisions

20 years after surviving Columbine shooting, sisters preparing to run Boston Marathon

New book from former principal talks about tragedy, hope

Saturday, April 20, 2019 marks the 20th anniversary of the shooting – and we have special programming on FOX31 and Channel 2.

At 5:30 pm and 9:30 pm on FOX31, and at 9:30 pm on Channel 2, join us for “Columbine 20: Heartbreak to Hope,” a commercial-free half-hour special anchored by Jeremy Hubbard highlighting Columbine victims and survivors.

At 8:00 pm on Channel 2, we’re airing the broadcast premiere of “13 Families: Life After Columbine,” a documentary featuring each of the families most closely affected by the Columbine tragedy. The documentary will air commercial-free.