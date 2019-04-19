Restaurant Report Card: Food safety classes, certified manager needed at failed locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, FOX31 and Channel 2 report on recent health inspections for restaurants in the Denver area. The week's Restaurant Report Card features three restaurants: two in Denver and one in Lakewood.

French Press Café and Bakery

The Lakewood location failed with eight health code violations in March. The mistakes include:

No food manager on site

Bare hand use

Heavy mold on the soda gun

Floors were not clean

French Press sent the following comment:

“All violations were corrected on the follow up inspection. Management wasn’t up to speed on a lot of new policies that changed for 2019, this was our first inspection year to date, so we were caught off guard a little bit. Our people are only human, and mistakes do happen. All the proper procedures are in place now and we’ll be ready come our next inspection.”

The Lakewood location is at 7323 West Alaska Drive.

Mt. Fuji

The hibachi and sushi bar in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood scored 12 critical issues in February.

The issues include:

Entire staff needs food safety classes

Staff was not washing vegetables

Flies

Rodent droppings

We tried calling, emailing and sending messages, but did not hear back, so we stopped by the restaurant. FOX31's Erika Gonzalez asked a worker if there was a food safety manager at the restaurant.

“They are not here right now. They’re not usually here during lunch time," an employee said.

"Because you know you are supposed to have one. It’s a health code now, you must have a food safety manager," Gonzalez said.

“Usually, she’s in and out, be she’s not here right now," the employee said.

Mt. Fuji, which is located at 601 North Grant Street, passed its follow-up inspection in March.

Subway (4100 East Colfax Avenue location)

They promise fresh and fabulous, and you’ll also find high food safety standards at the Subway at 4100 East Colfax Avenue in Denver. The sandwich shop scored two perfect inspections in a row.

