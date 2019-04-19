Police investigating homicide in Aurora neighborhood

Posted 3:04 pm, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 03:55PM, April 19, 2019

AURORA, Colo. — Officers with the Aurora Police Department are investigating a homicide in a residential area.

APD said Friday afternoon that the investigation is taking place at 12695 E. Exposition Dr. The address is for a home in a neighborhood northeast of the intersection of East Exposition Avenue and South Peoria Street.

Police initially said they were investigating a suspicious death. At 2:50 p.m., the department said it was a homicide.

Authorities have not yet provided details as to the person’s manner of death or their identity.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have a crew at the scene working to get more information. This story will be updated as we learn more.

