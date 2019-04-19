‘Multiple’ injuries in Aurora shooting near Mississippi and Havana

Posted 5:39 pm, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:05PM, April 19, 2019

AURORA, Colo. — Multiple people were injured in a shooting near East Mississippi Avenue and South Havana Street Friday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department.

APD said the shooting occurred at 1450 South Havana Street, which is a short distance southeast of Havana’s intersection with Mississippi.

About 5:30 p.m., APD posted about the incident on Twitter. Police initially said the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of North Havana Street. It then corrected the location to 1450 South Havana Street.

