Man arrested for fatal Aurora stabbing on East Colfax Avenue

April 19, 2019

Matthew Nagel (Photo: Aurora Police Department)

AURORA, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that left one man dead in Aurora on Wednesday night, the Aurora Police Department said on Friday.

Matthew Nagel, 28, was arrested for First Degree Murder in connection to the stabbing that occurred in the 9800 block of East Colfax Avenue about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aurora police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The victim’s age and name have not yet been released.

Aurora police did not release any additional information about the incident.

