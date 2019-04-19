Healthy Snacking
DENVER – We all snack and it’s good to snack, but it’s best to snack when you’re hungry and not overly hungry. The trick to snacking right is to choose a snack that is truly satisfying.
For instance crackers or chips eaten by themselves, that are low in fiber, can lead to eating a whole lot of chips to satisfy that hunger itch. Instead follow this rule of thumb: aim for foods with fiber and/or protein. Fiber and protein have both linked to greater levels of satiety, meaning we feel fuller longer.
Our own Nutrition Coach Suzanne Farrell with Cherry Creek Nutrition shares her tips on how to snack properly.
http://www.cherrycreeknutrition.com
Foods with Fiber Foods with Protein
Whole grain crackers (>5% fiber on label) Cheese/Milk/Yogurt/Cottage Cheese
Popcorn Eggs
Granola (aim for <10 g sugar) Yogurt
Beans Beans, edamame, hummus
Fruits Nuts/Seeds
Veggies Peanut/Almond Butter
Nuts/Seeds Turkey, chicken, fish, beef
Snack Ideas:
Yogurt, granola, strawberry slices
Bowl of Edamame + orange slices
Pistachios mixed with dried cranberries
Popcorn and a glass of milk
Roasted Garbanzo beans + apple slices
Hummus, carrots/peppers, whole grain crackers
Guacamole with tortilla chips and raw veggies
Banana w/ peanut butter
Bowl of whole grain cereal (3-5 g fiber/ </=6-9 g sugar) + milk
Quesadilla (shredded cheese, small whole grain tortilla)
Banana shake (banana, milk, ice) or favorite fruit smoothie
Sugar Snap Peas + String Cheese
Hard boiled egg, apple
Oatmeal topped with slivered almonds or walnut pieces
Egg salad + whole grain crackers
Cheese & whole grain crackers + apple
Apple slices, topped with peanut butter, dipped in granola
Fresh mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes
Rice cake + peanut, sunflower or almond butter, topped with blueberries
Rice cake, whipped cream cheese, strawberry slices
PB & J on toasted whole grain English muffin
1/2 Sandwich
Avocado toast
Black Bean Salsa (pico de gallo + 1/2 c black beans) with whole grain pita chips
Hummus and flat pretzels
Oatmeal Banana Cookies (recipe below) with a glass of milk
Grape and cheese kebobs
Graham crackers with peanut butter topped with mini dark chocolate chips or cacao nibs
Deli meat rolled around a string cheese, crackers
Ants on a log (can use cranberries too): PB spread on top of celery sprinkled with dried fruit
Chocolate Hummus with strawberries
Cup of Tomato Soup with whole grain crackers
Snack Recipes
I partnered up with Kuner’s® Beans for some of the below recipes
Roasted Garbanzo Beans
1 can Kuner’s® Garbanzo Beans
2 Tbsp olive oil
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp garlic powder
Directions:
-Preheat oven to 450
-Drain and rinse garbanzo beans and put in a bowl.
-Blot dry with a paper towel
-Add olive oil, salt and garlic powder
-Spread onto a baking sheet covered with parchment paper
-Bake for about 30 minutes, until golden
Yogurt Parfait
1 cup Greek Yogurt, Vanilla
Layer with toppings such as: granola, shredded coconut, cacao nibs, blueberries, strawberries, mango, pineapple, banana
3 Ingredient Oat Cookies
1 cup old fashioned oats
2 medium bananas
1/4 cup chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350. Combine oats and bananas in a food processor and pulse until mixed together. Gently stir in chocolate chips. Drop rounded spoonfuls of the mixture onto a baking sheet covered in parchment paper. Bake for about 12-15 minutes or until just golden on top.
Chickpea Peanut Butter “Cookie Dough” Bites
1 can Kuner’s® Garbanzo Beans
1/2 cup Peanut Butter
2-3 Tbsp Maple syrup
1/2 tsp salt
2 tsp vanilla extract
1/3 cup mini dark chocolate chips
-Preheat oven to 350
-Place beans, peanut butter, syrup, salt, vanilla, baking soda and baking powder into a food processor.
-Blend until smooth.
-Gently stir in the chocolate chips
-Scooping out about 1 Tbsp, form into balls using your hands
-Arrange on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper and allow to cook in the refrigerator for about 1 hour.
2 Ingredient Black Bean Salsa
1 can Kuner’s® Black Beans
1 jar favorite Pico De Gallo
-drain and rinse black beans
-in a bowl combine beans with pico de gallo- stir gently (can add Kuner’s corn as well)
-serve alongside whole grain pita chips or crackers
No-Bake Flaxseed PB Energy Bites
1 cup Sprouts Old-Fashioned Oats
½ cup Mini Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
½ cup Sprouts Ground Flaxseeds
½ cup Crunchy Peanut Butter
1/3 cup Sprouts Honey
1 tsp Vanilla Extract
Combine oats, chocolate chips, flaxseeds, peanut butter, honey and vanilla in a bowl. Stir to combine.
Form into balls using your hands.
Arrange on a baking sheet and allow to sit in the refrigerator for about an hour to set.
Enjoy!
Chocolate Hummus
1 can Kuner’s® Garbanzo beans
4 tbsp. cocoa powder
2 tbsp. peanut butter
¼ c maple syrup
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Add all ingredients into a food processor and puree until smooth. Serve with fresh fruit or crackers.