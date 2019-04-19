× Healthy Snacking

DENVER – We all snack and it’s good to snack, but it’s best to snack when you’re hungry and not overly hungry. The trick to snacking right is to choose a snack that is truly satisfying.

For instance crackers or chips eaten by themselves, that are low in fiber, can lead to eating a whole lot of chips to satisfy that hunger itch. Instead follow this rule of thumb: aim for foods with fiber and/or protein. Fiber and protein have both linked to greater levels of satiety, meaning we feel fuller longer.

Our own Nutrition Coach Suzanne Farrell with Cherry Creek Nutrition shares her tips on how to snack properly.

http://www.cherrycreeknutrition.com

Foods with Fiber Foods with Protein

Whole grain crackers (>5% fiber on label) Cheese/Milk/Yogurt/Cottage Cheese

Popcorn Eggs

Granola (aim for <10 g sugar) Yogurt

Beans Beans, edamame, hummus

Fruits Nuts/Seeds

Veggies Peanut/Almond Butter

Nuts/Seeds Turkey, chicken, fish, beef

Snack Ideas:

Yogurt, granola, strawberry slices

Bowl of Edamame + orange slices

Pistachios mixed with dried cranberries

Popcorn and a glass of milk

Roasted Garbanzo beans + apple slices

Hummus, carrots/peppers, whole grain crackers

Guacamole with tortilla chips and raw veggies

Banana w/ peanut butter

Bowl of whole grain cereal (3-5 g fiber/ </=6-9 g sugar) + milk

Quesadilla (shredded cheese, small whole grain tortilla)

Banana shake (banana, milk, ice) or favorite fruit smoothie

Sugar Snap Peas + String Cheese

Hard boiled egg, apple

Oatmeal topped with slivered almonds or walnut pieces

Egg salad + whole grain crackers

Cheese & whole grain crackers + apple

Apple slices, topped with peanut butter, dipped in granola

Fresh mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes

Rice cake + peanut, sunflower or almond butter, topped with blueberries

Rice cake, whipped cream cheese, strawberry slices

PB & J on toasted whole grain English muffin

1/2 Sandwich

Avocado toast

Black Bean Salsa (pico de gallo + 1/2 c black beans) with whole grain pita chips

Hummus and flat pretzels

Oatmeal Banana Cookies (recipe below) with a glass of milk

Grape and cheese kebobs

Graham crackers with peanut butter topped with mini dark chocolate chips or cacao nibs

Deli meat rolled around a string cheese, crackers

Ants on a log (can use cranberries too): PB spread on top of celery sprinkled with dried fruit

Chocolate Hummus with strawberries

Cup of Tomato Soup with whole grain crackers

Snack Recipes

I partnered up with Kuner’s® Beans for some of the below recipes

Roasted Garbanzo Beans

1 can Kuner’s® Garbanzo Beans

2 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp garlic powder

Directions:

-Preheat oven to 450

-Drain and rinse garbanzo beans and put in a bowl.

-Blot dry with a paper towel

-Add olive oil, salt and garlic powder

-Spread onto a baking sheet covered with parchment paper

-Bake for about 30 minutes, until golden

Yogurt Parfait

1 cup Greek Yogurt, Vanilla

Layer with toppings such as: granola, shredded coconut, cacao nibs, blueberries, strawberries, mango, pineapple, banana

3 Ingredient Oat Cookies

1 cup old fashioned oats

2 medium bananas

1/4 cup chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350. Combine oats and bananas in a food processor and pulse until mixed together. Gently stir in chocolate chips. Drop rounded spoonfuls of the mixture onto a baking sheet covered in parchment paper. Bake for about 12-15 minutes or until just golden on top.

Chickpea Peanut Butter “Cookie Dough” Bites

1 can Kuner’s® Garbanzo Beans

1/2 cup Peanut Butter

2-3 Tbsp Maple syrup

1/2 tsp salt

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/3 cup mini dark chocolate chips

-Preheat oven to 350

-Place beans, peanut butter, syrup, salt, vanilla, baking soda and baking powder into a food processor.

-Blend until smooth.

-Gently stir in the chocolate chips

-Scooping out about 1 Tbsp, form into balls using your hands

-Arrange on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper and allow to cook in the refrigerator for about 1 hour.

2 Ingredient Black Bean Salsa

1 can Kuner’s® Black Beans

1 jar favorite Pico De Gallo

-drain and rinse black beans

-in a bowl combine beans with pico de gallo- stir gently (can add Kuner’s corn as well)

-serve alongside whole grain pita chips or crackers

No-Bake Flaxseed PB Energy Bites

1 cup Sprouts Old-Fashioned Oats

½ cup Mini Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

½ cup Sprouts Ground Flaxseeds

½ cup Crunchy Peanut Butter

1/3 cup Sprouts Honey

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

Combine oats, chocolate chips, flaxseeds, peanut butter, honey and vanilla in a bowl. Stir to combine.

Form into balls using your hands.

Arrange on a baking sheet and allow to sit in the refrigerator for about an hour to set.

Enjoy!

Chocolate Hummus

1 can Kuner’s® Garbanzo beans

4 tbsp. cocoa powder

2 tbsp. peanut butter

¼ c maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Add all ingredients into a food processor and puree until smooth. Serve with fresh fruit or crackers.