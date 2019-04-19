× Food Truck Friday with Street Snack Bubble Waffles

DENVER – Bubble Waffle is making a splash here in the US and especially on social media. What is a Bubble Waffle? Bubble Waffle is a popular Hong Kong Street Snack that can be eaten sweet or savory. What makes these waffles unique is its an egg waffle that is spherical-egg-based waffle.

Finally it has made its way here to Denver all thanks to Susan and her Street Snack Bubble Waffles Food Truck.

If you want to find out where you can sample their signature “Brit Bubble”, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/streetsnackbubblewaffles/