× Easter candy: Colorado (and the rest of the country) have a clear favorite

Sweet tooth’s, get ready! Easter arrives on Sunday and while everyone has a favorite Easter candy, a new survey found that one stands high above the rest.

According to RetailMeNot, Colorado’s favorite Easter candy is Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs – and those happen to be the most popular in the country with 29 states choosing the delicious chocolate eggs.

The other favorite Easter candies are in order: Cadbury Eggs, Jelly Beans, Chocolate Bunnies and Peeps. (The survey revealed that 73% of people don’t like Peeps).

Here’s how the numbers broke down in percentages:

32% prefer Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

17% prefer Cadbury Eggs

16% prefer Jelly Beans

10% prefer Chocolate Bunnies

6% chose Peeps

And here are the top picks by state: