Community vigil held at Columbine Memorial to honor victims

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- People gathered at the Columbine Memorial in Clement Park Friday night to remember the 13 people killed in the 1999 shooting.

The community vigil was largely a quiet ordeal. There was no formal presentation. It was simply a time for people to reflect.

People left flowers and small candles at the memorial, which is a short distance from the high school.

Former Columbine principal Frank DeAngelis was among those at the vigil. He spoke about the violence that remains today.

"The most important thing is they’re all of our kids. And we need to come together and do everything to protect them. You know, people said, 'What are you going to do?' I said, 'What are we going to do?'" he said.

The Columbine Memorial was dedicated Sept. 21, 2007.