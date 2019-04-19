City of Denver previews ‘connected vehicle’ tech designed to improve traffic, safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- On Friday, the city of Denver provided the media with a sneak peek of what is already a pilot program that aims to make the city's streets safer and less congested.

It’s called “Connected Vehicle” technology: wireless technology that connects vehicles with traffic signals.

The information gathered by vehicles and equipment placed at intersections is fed back to Denver’s Traffic Management Center, which can help with traffic flow, snow plow assignments and even help drivers avoid pedestrians crossing the street.

The program is expected to be fully implemented by 2022.

The effort is part of Denver’s “Smart City” program, aligning with Mayor Michael Hancock's “Mobility Plan.”