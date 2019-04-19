Carmody Middle School in Lakewood on lockout status after receiving a tip of a student with a weapon

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — According to Jefferson County Public Schools, Carmody Middle School was placed on a lockout status Friday afternoon because of an investigation being conducted by the Lakewood Police Department.

John Romero of the Lakewood Police confirms there was a tip of a student with a weapon Friday morning around 10:30 a.m.

The police are conducting a full sweep of the school and it is unclear at if students will be released on time.

Letter from the school:

“Carmody families, As you know, Carmody has been in a Hold/Lockout status for most of the afternoon. Everyone is safe.

Lakewood Police Department received a report earlier today of a weapon in the school. No weapon has been found so far, however, we need to complete the search and investigation before dismissing students. This means students will not be released from the building at 2:02 p.m.

Please DO NOT call the school as they are currently busy managing the situation. Parents waiting outside to pick up, please continue to wait. Buses will be held to transport bus riders on their normal routes once they are released. We will message families once students are released and heading home.

Thank you for your patience.”

Jefferson County public schools describe a “lockout status is ordered when there is an issue outside a building. Police activity in the area poses a threat or a wild animal nearby. All exterior doors are locked and “business as usual” continues inside the school.”

Horrible dejavu for parents of kids at Carmody Middle School in Lakewood. Another school threat and another lockout. The 2nd this week. Huge police presence as parents anxiously wait for more information. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/KuHpjqSL84 — Keagan Harsha (@Keagan_News) April 19, 2019

