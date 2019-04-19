× Brighton High School placed on lockdown; other Brighton schools on lockout

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton High School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon, according to School District 27J.

The school district said the situation is “not an active incident” and that authorities are investigating a tip.

All other schools in the 27J district were placed on lockout status.

A lockdown means no one is allowed in or out of the building due to a possible threat inside. A lockout means no one is allowed into the building due to a possible threat outside.

Officers with the BPD are at the scene along with Adams County Sheriff’s deputies. Brighton Fire crews are also at the scene.

The school district said parents should not go to the school while the lockdown is in place.

Earlier Friday, Carmody Middle School in Lakewood was placed on lockout.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as we learn more information.