× Big warm-up ahead of Easter storm system

Fantastic Friday Forecast. Expect sunshine today and highs around 74 across the Front Range.

The Mountains stay dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Saturday looks equally as nice except with the addition of wave cloudiness. Highs almost reach 80 across the Front Range.

A storm system moves in on Easter. But, the arrival of rain is slightly delayed, which could result in a dry Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks.

I’m forecasting a chance of rain by 10am then rain likely through the afternoon, night and into Monday morning. Highs drop to 50 on Easter and into the 40s on Monday.

The Mountains can expect 1-4 inches of snow accumulation. Ski areas 2-6″.

Drier on Tuesday except in Southern Colorado where rain/snow continues.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.