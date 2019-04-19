× Aurora PD: Wanted person barricaded near 5th and Galena; public asked to shelter in place

AURORA, Colo. — Officers with the Aurora Police Department are working to apprehend a wanted, barricaded person.

Friday afternoon, APD said the person is barricaded in the 500 block of Galena Street.

The area is just southwest of the intersection of East 6th Avenue and Havana Street.

Galena is closed between 5th and 6th avenues.

Police are asking people nearby to shelter in place.

Authorities have not identified the wanted person or the charges against them.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.