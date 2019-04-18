Turning windy this afternoon; Rain moves in for Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We have a slight chance for rain this morning then turning drier and sunny. But, strong north winds 25-40 mph develop midday into afternoon across the Front Range and especially the Eastern Plains.

The mountains can expect partly cloudy to sunny skies by lunch into afternoon with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Friday looks spectacular, sunny and warm with low 70s.

Saturday is even warmer near 80. Skies start sunny then turn mostly cloudy with mountain wave cloudiness.

A storm system moves in for Easter Sunday, but the timing might be delayed a few hours. Rain is still likely but it could hold off until lunch. It will be cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Wet Sunday night and wet on Monday. Highs in the 40s.

The mountains can expect some snow accumulation. Right now it looks light to moderate.

We'll start to dry out again on Tuesday.

