Trump celebrates Mueller report with ‘Game of Thrones’ style ‘Game Over’ tweet

April 18, 2019

U.S. President Donald Trump smiles during an event recognizing the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride in the East Room of the White House, April 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. Today the Department of Justice released special counsel Robert Muellers redacted report on Russian election interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump celebrated the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia’s 2016 election interference.

The report was released Thursday. In the hours before its publication, Attorney General William Barr outlined the findings of the report and repeated Trump’s favored phrase, “No collusion.”

Trump tweeted moments after Barr concluded, with an image inspired by the HBO show “Game of Thrones.”

The image reads “No Collusion” and “No Obstruction” and then taunts Democrats with the phrase “Game Over.”

Trump tweeted or retweeted 12 times Thursday morning about the investigation, proclaiming his innocence and insisting that the probe was politically motivated.

Critics said Barr’s news conference was designed to frame the findings before the report was released.

