× Paraglider crashes on Lookout Mountain

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Emergency crews rescued a paraglider who crashed on Lookout Mountain on Thursday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash was reported about 1 p.m. The paraglider was found just below the “M” on Lookout Mountain.

The paraglider was brought down the mountain and was going to be taken to a hospital. The extent of any injuries is not known.

The name, age and gender of the paraglider were not released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.