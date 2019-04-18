× ‘Over The Edge’ fundraiser for cancer research begins

DENVER — How do you feel about going “Over the Edge?”

The Cancer League of Colorado is kicking off its fundraising season, trying to sign up people for its annual “Over the Edge” event at the Hyatt Regency Downtown in September.

People who sign up raise money. Then, they get the opportunity to rappel down the side of the highrise hotel on 14th Street.

This year’s “Over the Edge” is slated for Sept. 5-7. Organizers hope to raise $500,000.

You can sign up online.