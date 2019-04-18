× New Census data: Denver metro population nears 3 million

DENVER — New data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed continued growth in Colorado, particularly along the Interstate 25 corridor.

The Denver metro area grew by roughly 40,000 people between July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018. An estimated 2,932,415 people now call greater Denver home.

The U.S. Census defines the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area as consisting of the following counties: Denver, Arapahoe, Jefferson, Adams, Douglas, Broomfield, Elbert, Park Clear Creek and Gilpin.

The population of the larger Denver-Aurora combined statistical area — which also includes Boulder and Weld counties — grew to 3,572,798, an increase of roughly 50,000 people compared to one year earlier.

The city and county of Denver’s population was estimated to be 716,492, up about 11,000 compared to 2017.

Northern Colorado saw especially significant growth. The Greeley metro area, which is coterminous with Weld County, was the sixth-fastest growing metro area in the country between 2010 and 2018, in terms of percentage growth. It grew from 252,847 in 2010 to 314,305 in 2018, an increase of 24.3 percent.

Data released in December showed Colorado gained about 80,000 residents between July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018, when the state’s population was estimated to be 5,695,564. In 2010, it was estimated at 5,029,196.

The above figures are all net growth estimates that include births, deaths and migration into and out of Colorado.