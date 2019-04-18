× Missing 20-year-old CU Boulder student found dead

BOULDER, Colo. — A 20-year-old University of Colorado Boulder student reported missing was found dead, the university said in a statement on Thursday morning.

Mikhail “Misha” Solok was reported missing by friends and family on March 14. According to authorities, his body was found a few miles northeast of campus.

The cause and manner of death are under investigation, but no foul play is suspected at this time, according to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

“We are heartbroken to learn of Misha’s death, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” said CU Boulder Police Chief Doreen Jokerst. “We thank all who provided tips or assisted in the search for Misha over the past month, including the FBI and our local law enforcement partners.”

Solok was from Aurora and was studying political science at the university.

“Our hearts go out to Misha’s family and friends,” Dean of Students Sandy Jones said. “We encourage all who need support during this difficult time to talk to a friend or a family member or to seek professional support through the many campus resources available.”

The university is offering support services to students, staff and faculty if they need it.