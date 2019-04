Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meow Wolf Kaleidoscape is described as a "mind-bending art ride that will bring you on an interactive voyage through the multiverse" at Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park. Get your tickets online, King Soopers, or call 303-595-4386. April 20th and 21st is Opening Weekend! Get your SEASON pass for only $69.99 (only $10 more than a one-day pass)!