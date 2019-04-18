× Man formally charged with causing crash that killed Colorado State Patrol corporal

GREELEY, Colo. — A Centennial man has been formally charged with causing a crash that killed a Colorado State Patrol corporal during a March blizzard.

John Carpenter, 58, of Centennial, was charged with failure to exercise due care when approaching a stationary vehicle resulting in death and careless driving driving causing death, the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

On March 13, Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Daniel Groves was killed after being hit by the driver of a 2001 Volvo, later identified as Carpenter, while helping another driver who slid off Interstate 76 during a blizzard on the eastern Plains.

The accident happened at mile marker 47 near Roggen, about 10 miles east of Keenesburg and about 50 miles northeast of Denver.

Groves, 52, was taken to Platte Valley Medical Center where he later died. Groves had been with the Colorado State Patrol for about 12 years.

Hundreds of law enforcement, firefighters and community members attended a memorial service for Groves in Longmont on March 21.

Carpenter is due in Weld County Court for an advisement on May 29.