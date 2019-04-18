Man accused of trying to lure child into having sex makes court appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- One of the men accused of trying to lure a child into having sex with him appeared in court on Thursday.

Michael Berryhill, 32, has been charged with internet luring of a child.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Internet Crimes Against Children Office said Berryhill was looking to have sex with a 14-year-old girl who was actually an undercover officer.

In an affidavit, investigators said Berryhill asked, "Have you been with an older guy before?"

He also asked, "Well, if you want we could do something tomorrow," and "So tell me you are a virgin," and “Hope you don’t mind me touching you everywhere. Wanna make sure you get the full experience."

The affidavit also said Berryhill sent several pictures to include nearly nude photos where his groin area is visible.

Berryhill also had the girl send him specific photos to ensure he was communicating with an actual person.

Berryhill then made plans to meet with the girl but it never took place.

One of the tipsters the affidavit showed was someone who previously dated Berryhill and had discovered that she caught him posting ads on Craigslist for sex.

Berryhill's bond has been set at $10,000. He's due back in court on April 23.