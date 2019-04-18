Look younger naturally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let`s be honest when it comes to our skin we all want to look our best and stay looking youthful for as long as possible. As time goes on that becomes more of a challenge. Thankfully there`s a new procedure that can do just that it's the Vampire Facelift at Ageless Expressions MedSpa. The Vampire Facelift offers an effective, non-surgical solution to creating youth. The procedure uses Hyaluronic Acid dermal fillers to create a beautiful shape. The physician isolates growth factors from the patient’s blood. When these growth factors enter the face (injected by the physician), the multi-potent stem cells become activated to grow new tissue. This new tissue includes new collagen, new fatty tissue (for smoothness), and new blood vessels (for a healthy glow).