Longtime Nuggets fan shares hopes for first-ever championship

DENVER -- Loretta Harmon has been a professional Denver basketball fan long before the Nuggets were the Nuggets.

Harmon first fell in love with the then-Denver Rockets and was a member of the booster club before she went to work for the Nuggets when they were part of the old American Basketball Association.

She currently works for Kroenke Sports as an accounting assistant.

At 86 years old, perhaps nobody wants to see the Nuggets win the NBA championship more than Harmon.

After a lifetime of love, she feels she’s earned it.