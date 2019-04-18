Jumping on the Colorado Avalanche bandwagon: 20 facts to impress your friends

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are in the midst of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. If you’re new to Colorado or new to hockey in general, this guide will give you 20 facts about the Avs.

The Avs moved to Denver in 1995. Before that, they were the Quebec Nordiques.

They won their first Stanley Cup in 1996, their first year in Denver.

The Avalanche are owned by Stan and Ann Kroenke of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

Joe Sakic is the Avs GM. He played his entire 21-year career in the NHL with the Quebec Nordiques/Avalanche.

Jared Bednar is the head coach of the Avs. The 2018-2019 season is his 3rd season with the team.

The official colors of the Avalanche are burgundy, blue, silver and black.

The Avs 2018-2019 team captain is Gabriel Landeskog. He was named captain for the first time in 2012, making him the youngest captain in NHL history at 19 years old.

There have only been 4 captains in the history of the Avs; Joe Sakic, Adam Foote, Milan Hejduk and Gabriel Landeskog.

The Avs play in the Western Conference and are a part of the Central Division.

The Detroit Red Wings are considered the Avs biggest rivals. Although, many would argue that the Minnesota Wild are becoming more of a modern-day rival.

The Avalanche minor league affiliates are the Colorado Eagles and The Utah Grizzlies.

The Avs won their second Stanley Cup in 2000-2001, taking down the New Jersey Devils in 7 games.

Joe Sakic still holds the franchise record for most goals in a season with 54. That happened the same season the Avs won the Stanley Cup in 2001. Sakic also holds the franchise record of most post in a season, with 120 in 1995-1996.

Patrick Roy holds a franchise record for having the most shutouts in a season, with 9 in 2001-2002.

Patrick Roy is also the former head coach and vice-president of hockey operations for the Avs. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006.

Patrick Roy is actually pronounced Patrick Wah.

The most goals the Avs have scored in a season is 326. That happened during their first season in Denver in 1995-1996.

The Avs have nine Hall of Fame inductees; Dave Andreychuk, Patrick Roy, Rob Blake, Joe Sakic, Ray Bourque, Teemu Selanne, Peter Forsberg, Jari Kurri and Paul Kariya.

The Avs have retired six numbers; Joe Sakic #19, Peter Forsberg #21, Milan Hejduk #23, Patrick Roy #33, Adam Foote #52 and Ray Bourque #77.

The Avs have had 7 head coaches; Marc Crawford, Bob Hartley, Tony Granato, Joel Quenneville, Joe Sacco, Patrick Roy and Jared Bednar.