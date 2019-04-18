Job fair for veterans held at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Veterans looking for work attended a large job fair at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Thursday.

The Denver Veterans Job Fair was hosted by RecruitMilitary and Disabled American Veterans.

Eighty-two employers met with hundreds of men and women who are transitioning out of service, National Guard members, reservists and even military spouses. All of them were looking for work or better jobs.

“It’s really a good opportunity for veterans to connect with employers. Rather it be to network or find employment on the spot," said Heidi Miller, a RecruitMilitary event manager.

What’s brand-new at the fair is a Google job search tool simply called the MOS Job Search Tool. Just go to recruit military.com, click on the job seeking tab, and put in your MOS.

MOS stands for military occupational specialty.

Navy veteran and Aurora resident Ron Hinton’s MOS was military police. Using the new Google tool, he was able to find a position that matched his skill set in less than one minute.

"Transit officer, yeah, this is more like it," said Hinton.

There’s nothing like being face-to-face with a potential employer, but letting your fingers do the walking has its appeal as well.