Gymnast who lost a leg in accident to compete on Friday

MOFFAT COUNTY — A 15-year-old girl from Craig, who lost one of her legs in a vehicular accident last May, plans to participate in a gymnastics competition in Rifle on Friday.

When Jessica Womble learned she lost one of her legs after the accident, she was determined to not give up.

“When something like this happens you don’t really realize how tough it is until it happens to you,” she said, regarding her situation.

Among the things she refused to give up on: gymnastics.

“I didn’t know I’d be able to compete again, but I knew I’d get back into it,” Womble added.

She was actually able to get back into it rather quickly. Womble spent about a month at Children’s Hospital, before returning to the Rising Star Youth Training Center in Craig to begin practicing again.

“She’s just an inspiration!” said Cammy Winder, Jessica’s coach and the owner of Rising Star Youth Training Center. “We love her here!”

The road to recovery wasn’t easy, but Womble focused on her upper body strength and was able compete less than a year after losing her leg.

She’ll compete again on Friday in Rifle during the final competition for the season.

Looking back on her experience, Womble said she wouldn’t be where she is today had it not been for the support from her family and friends — as well as her positive attitude.

“Keep a positive attitude, because that’s what I had this entire time!” she said.