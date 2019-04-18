× FOX31, Colorado’s Own Channel 2 present 2 Columbine-focused specials to honor the 20th anniversary of tragedy

DENVER — FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 will air two Columbine-focused specials, “13 Families: Life After Columbine” and “Columbine 20: From Heartbreak to Hope,” to mark the 20th anniversary of Columbine and honor the students and teacher whose lives were cut short by the tragedy.

“13 Families: Life After Columbine” will air at 8 p.m. Saturday on Channel 2.

The shootings at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999, ended 13 lives and shattered countless others.

Bound forever by unimaginable circumstances, these 13 families lived through the same tragedy, yet each has dealt with the aftermath in their own way — and each has a different story of how their lives have changed.

This 90-minute commercial-free special was produced shortly after the tragedy by Denver resident Steve Lukanic and his producing partners Nicole Corbin and Mark Katchur, and has been brought back by Channel 2 on this anniversary.

In addition to talking to the 13 families, the film touches on the issues of gun control, school violence and the painful reality that tragedies such as Columbine and Virginia Tech continue to plague our nation.

“Columbine 20: From Heartbreak to Hope” will air at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on FOX31 and at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on FOX31 and Channel 2.

On the anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting, FOX31 evening anchor Jeremy Hubbard tells the stories of hope that have emerged in the two decades since the tragedy.

There will not be any video or sound from the actual day or mentions or showing the perpetrators.

Instead, we’ll hear from one of the first SWAT officers inside Columbine; talk to the family of teacher Dave Sanders and their efforts to keep the names and faces of mass shooters out of the media; hear from former principal Frank DeAngelis, who shares the survivor’s guilt he’s lived with for the last 20 years; and meet with the family of student Lauren Townsend who talk about the message she left them before her death.

“Columbine was a watershed moment for our community and our country. Before April 20, 1999, terms like ‘active shooting’ and ‘school lockout’ didn’t really even exist,” Hubbard said.

“Our world changed that day. And, on the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, we want to gauge how much life has changed for Columbine families and first responders, and look at the ways they’re still honoring the victims of Columbine every day.”