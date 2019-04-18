Deadly Windsor trench collapse investigation begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR, Colo. - Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration employees are now in charge of the investigation into a deadly trench collapse in Windsor this week.

One thing OSHA investigators will look at is the trench's support.

The trench Cristopher Ramirez and Jorge Valadez were trapped and ultimately killed in was 15 feet deep and four feet wide.

OSHA mandates that trenches like that have one of three safety features: sloping walls, hydraulic supports or a trench wall.

OSHA has not commented on the investigation, but rescue workers have told the FOX31 Problem Solvers what they saw on the scene Tuesday.

"All I can speak to is to what we saw when we first got there and arrived. I was told there was not any trench boxes or any sort of shoring in place," Windsor Severance Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Travis Chapman told FOX31.

Working in a trench is one of the most dangerous jobs, according to OSHA. The agency reports that about 40 workers die in trenches every year.

GoFundMe accounts have been established for the families of both Valadez and Ramirez.