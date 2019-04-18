× Colorado Marine who fought at Iwo Jima honored at White House

WASHINGTON — A World War II Marine from Colorado was greeted with cheers and a standing ovation at the White House Thursday.

Jim Blane, 95, of Aurora, was lauded for his service in the Pacific.

“Corporal James Blane was wounded in action at the famous Battle of Iwo Jima, and that was a battle,” President Donald Trump said.

“Thank you James. A real hero. We’re honored by your presence,” Trump added.

Blane is an ambassador for The Greatest Generations Foundation, a charity started in Denver that returns war heroes to the battlefields where they served all over the world.

Today’s remarks came during a White House ceremony honoring the Wounded Warrior Project. More than 30 wounded veterans visited as part of their annual Soldier Ride, a cycling event.

Blane was injured at Iwo Jima 74 years ago, and spent years battling the invisible wounds of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD. He attends a weekly PTSD support group in Denver.

In November 2017 he was honored as the FOX31 Serving Those Who Serve Hero of the Month.

Watch President Trump’s remarks about Blane here: