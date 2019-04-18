Boulder County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help solving 1993 cold case

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help investigators solve a cold case from 1993.

On Nov. 11, 1993, skeletal remains were found near Gregory Canyon, which is southwest of the city of Boulder. The identity of the deceased person is still unknown.

An examination of the remains revealed the person was a white male between 25 and 45 years old who was between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall.

He was wearing Levi’s bluejeans, a white shirt and white tennis shoes. He had shoulder-length blond to light brown hair. His teeth were in poor condition. He may have also been suffering from anemia, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Chemical isotope testing was completed and suggests he was born in the Southeastern United States and likely lived in southern Florida or central Texas. He did not appear to be native to Colorado,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release issued Thursday.

Along with the press release, two facial reconstructions of the man was released Thursday. One was completed by Longmont Police Department Community Services Officer Beth Buchholtz. The other was done by the University of South Florida.

The sheriff’s office did not say whether the man died by homicide.

“The cause and manner of death were ruled undetermined by the coroner’s office,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Laurissa Lampi at the Boulder County Coroner’s Office: 303-441-3535. She can also be reached via email: llampi@bouldercounty.org

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office case number is: S9311920.