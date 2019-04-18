× Aurora man charged with attempted murder in hit-and-run that injured 2 boys

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — An Aurora man is facing 15 charges, including for first-degree attempted murder, in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month that investigators believe was deliberate, leaving two boys injured, the Colorado State Patrol said Thursday.

Oghaleoghene Atunu, 21, was arrested Saturday on charges related to reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash.

Additional charges were filed after investigators, in conjunction with the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office, found evidence that suggests the crash was intentional, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on April 5.

Three boys were walking westbound on the sidewalk of East Fair Place just west of Fundy Way in Arapahoe County when two of them were hit by a 2004 Buick Rendezvous SUV.

The Colorado State Patrol said Atunu was the driver of the Buick and he left the scene. After receiving a tip from a citizen, investigators found the vehicle and Atunu, and arrested him.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

“This case is a prime example of the incredible skills and untiring determination our members have every day to ensure Colorado is as safe as possible” Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard said.

“Without a doubt, everyone involved in this investigation is working to ensure the demands of justice are met.”

Atunu is facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder; two counts of attempted first-degree assault; two counts of child abuse; one count of first-degree assault; one count of failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injuries; one count of vehicular assault; one count of failure to notify police of an accident; one count of leaving the scene without providing required information after striking unattended property; one count of reckless driving; one count of driving a vehicle when a driver’s license was expired one year or less; and one count of failure to observe/disregarded traffic control device.

Atunu is being held at the Arapahoe County Jail on a $250,000 bond.