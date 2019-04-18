Warm-up on the way ahead of soggy Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Windy conditions will start to ease as the sun sets. on Thursday.

There will be some clouds in Denver early Thursday evening and then clearing skies overnight. It will be chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will warm quickly Friday, reaching the low to mid-70s across the metro area under mainly sunny skies.

Those temperatures will push into the upper 70s on Saturday with a little breeze and increasing clouds late in the day.

Easter is still looking soggy with rain showers possible and cooler highs in the 50s.

There is a chance the showers hold off until the afternoon and evening, allowing sunrise services to be dry.

However, plan on chilly conditions early Sunday along with a stray shower. Dress warm for outdoor activities and get the egg hunt done before noon.

The wettest day will be Monday with a steady rain through the day. Temperatures will cool to the 40s.

There might be some snow mixing with the rain in the foothills west of the city and across the Palmer Divide south of downtown.

Accumulating snow is not expected. However, there could be as much as 1 inch or more of rain. So it would be a good idea to get fertilizer on the lawn before the showers arrive.

Conditions dry out and warm back to the 70s next week.

